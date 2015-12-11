别直接拿别人的设计套你的问题

Question everything
Don’t get me wrong: design patterns and best practices are still your friends. Keep in mind though that apps and users are different: one solution might work for well in an app and fail in yours. It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing. Plus, you never know why an app was designed in a certain way.
Do your own thinking. Do your own design. Do your own research.
Measure, test, validate — and don’t be afraid to unfollow the guidelines if that makes more sense.
这段文字是一篇叫《Misused mobile UX patterns》的结语，也说出了很多我的心里话。我们看到的就一定是好的吗？设计师应该保持质疑、质疑一切，保持警惕，才能找到更适合自己产品的解决方案。无关流行，适合才好。
阅读下面整篇文章：